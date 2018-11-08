FTB Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 250,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 180,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

