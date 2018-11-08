FTB Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $133.28 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

