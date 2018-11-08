Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.51 ($52.92).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €38.35 ($44.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

