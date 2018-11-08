FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

FCEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,435. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

