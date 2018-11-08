Fusion (FSN) Trading 23.1% Higher This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $32.48 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00016968 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00058761 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,704,811 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

