FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Integer Holdings Corp Issued By Northcoast Research (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Integer has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $89.79.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $692,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $143,134.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,140 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Integer by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

