FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Vistra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VST. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

VST opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vistra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.