FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By SunTrust Banks (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of CPE opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 139.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

