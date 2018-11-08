FY2018 Earnings Forecast for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of China Biologic Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wong now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Biologic Products’ FY2019 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

