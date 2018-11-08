FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Mylan NV Issued By Leerink Swann (MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mylan has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

