FY2018 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $698,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,768,527.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

