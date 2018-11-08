FY2018 EPS Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD) Lifted by Desjardins

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AD. CIBC upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$18.24 on Wednesday. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.