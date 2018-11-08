FY2018 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

