FY2018 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Power Corp (AT) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AT stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Atlantic Power had a positive return on equity of 184.49% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the third quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 287.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 173.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

