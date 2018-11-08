FY2018 EPS Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Royes now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

DO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,724 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

