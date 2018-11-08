FY2018 EPS Estimates for Luminex Co. Lowered by William Blair (LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Luminex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Luminex by 7,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 1,278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.