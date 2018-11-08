FY2018 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. Boosted by Analyst (MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Bilal Muhsin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Masimo by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.