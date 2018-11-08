FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

