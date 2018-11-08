FY2018 EPS Estimates for Univar Inc Reduced by Analyst (UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Univar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Univar has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 148.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerry J. Preete acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

