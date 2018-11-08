FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Increased by Oppenheimer (WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.39 million. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

