FY2018 EPS Estimates for Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Lowered by B. Riley

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Zagg in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Zagg stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $355.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.18%. Zagg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,334.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zagg by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zagg in the third quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zagg by 12.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 266,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zagg by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

