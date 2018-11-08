FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Issued By B. Riley

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,926,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 1,004,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 999,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

