FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Pattern Energy Group Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pattern Energy Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGI. Raymond James raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

