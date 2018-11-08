FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.19. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

