FY2019 EPS Estimates for GrubHub Inc Lowered by Analyst (GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

In related news, Director David Fisher sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,471,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,156.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,141,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in GrubHub by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,111,000 after purchasing an additional 638,210 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in GrubHub by 218.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GrubHub by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GrubHub by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

