FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp Cut by KeyCorp (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

