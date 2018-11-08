FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.35%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:TS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

