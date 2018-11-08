FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Issued By Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.