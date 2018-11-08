FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Aichele sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $72,751.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $55,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,193 shares of company stock valued at $379,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

