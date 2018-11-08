G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $415,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 4th, Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $497,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $599,500.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.16. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on G1 Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

