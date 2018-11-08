G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) SVP Terry L. Murdock Sells 3,519 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $146,144.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.16. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

