Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.81 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 902,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,908,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PACCAR by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 785,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 469,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,794,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,053,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PACCAR by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

