Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 94,500 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.72% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $29,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WDR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

