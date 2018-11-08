GAIA Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One GAIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. GAIA has a market cap of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAIA alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GAIA

GAIA (GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.