Gail D. Manuel Buys 485 Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Gail D. Manuel acquired 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $13,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,794. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

