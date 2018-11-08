Gambit Price Reaches $2.66 on Major Exchanges (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Gambit token can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00040761 BTC on popular exchanges. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $259.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gambit has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gambit

Gambit (GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

Gambit Token Trading

Gambit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

