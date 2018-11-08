Gates Industrial (GTES) Trading Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) were up 8.3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 645,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 531,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Specifically, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

