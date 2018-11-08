GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.53 Per Share

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIGS stock opened at GBX 151.29 ($1.98) on Thursday. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.73 ($2.01).

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

