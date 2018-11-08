Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Receives $58.12 Average PT from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,165,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Generac by 516.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 614,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Generac by 32.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,226 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $19,363,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $14,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Generac has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.