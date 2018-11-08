Gennadii Butkevych Buys 500,000 Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (TDACU) Stock

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Director Gennadii Butkevych purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDACU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $240,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

