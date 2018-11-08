Genomic Health (GHDX) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $92.18 and last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 17930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $507,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,433.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,378. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,018.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

