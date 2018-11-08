Genomic Health (GHDX) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $389-391 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.91 million.Genomic Health also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of GHDX traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,872. Genomic Health has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,378.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

