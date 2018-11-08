Genpact (G) Trading Up 7.3% Following Earnings Beat

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 1,654,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 759,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Genpact by 9.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Genpact by 14.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Genpact by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Genpact by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 88.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

