German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Director Purchases $62,500.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $62,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GABC. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 133,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

