Gevo (GEVO) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.81% from the company’s previous close.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Gevo stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 11.09. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Johannes Minho Roth acquired 137,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $421,111.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $59,631.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.65% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

