Gevo (GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25), Morningstar.com reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Gevo updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Gevo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 346,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,046. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

Get Gevo alerts:

In related news, Director Johannes Minho Roth bought 137,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $421,111.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,631.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Gevo worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Gevo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/gevo-gevo-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-25-eps.html.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.