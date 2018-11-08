Gibson Energy (GEI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gibson Energy traded as high as C$23.32 and last traded at C$22.34, with a volume of 702554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.22.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.56.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.90 per share, with a total value of C$179,100.00. Also, insider Sean Brown purchased 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,224.06.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.64 billion.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

