Giga-tronics (GIGA) vs. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Financial Analysis

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and Aehr Test Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.80 million 0.38 -$3.10 million N/A N/A Aehr Test Systems $29.56 million 1.58 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Aehr Test Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Giga-tronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -19.62% N/A -32.55% Aehr Test Systems -3.65% -5.37% -3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Giga-tronics and Aehr Test Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Giga-tronics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer's wafer to the WaferPak cartridge; WaferPak contactors; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer's modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

