Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Insider Benito Masi Sells 31,604 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) insider Benito Masi sold 31,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.57, for a total transaction of C$1,282,174.28.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$41.51 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$33.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

