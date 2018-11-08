Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

